Local Art Group Turns 50

El Valle Artists Association (El Valle) was founded in October 1972 by a group of ten local artists and art sponsors. Their primary goal was to foster a creative atmosphere of support, reinforcement and knowledge sharing for their members. The founding artists represented a variety of art mediums and styles and came from Clarkdale, Cottonwood, Camp Verde, Jerome, Lake Montezuma, and Sedona. Over the years, El Valle, Spanish for the valley, has maintained a continuous presence in the Verde Valley. Today their 97 members share the same expressive diversity as their founders and hail from almost every corner of our Valley.

At their inception, another of El Valle’s goals was to acquire a fine arts collection for Valley residents called The Verde Valley Fine Arts Collection. While that goal has not been reached, two paintings from the initial collection began in the 1970s are on long-term display at the Cottonwood Library. As El Valle grew and matured, they were incorporated as a non-profit group in 1982 and achieved their 501(c)(3) status in 2001.

El Valle has a long history of supporting our local arts community, young and old. They encourage student art activities in the Valley with physical, material, and financial donations. El Valle hosts numerous art shows and has a spirited art competition at their monthly meetings called Artist of the Month. Since 2003 they have offered affordable one-day art workshops across a wide spectrum of mediums true to the group’s original commitment to encourage creative growth. These affordable one-day workshops give their members and the public an opportunity to meet other artists, learn new art skills and have creative fun. In recent years members have participated in Cottonwood’s popular Walking on Main event by selling their artwork under the big El Valle tent.

El Valle meetings, workshops and demonstrations are open to the public. Meetings are held the 2nd Thursday of the month, Sept through May, from 1 PM to 3 PM at Mountain View United Methodist Church, 901 S. 12th Street in Cottonwood. Workshops are typically held the last Saturday of the month at the same location. For more information on El Valle please visit their website at ElValleArtists.org.