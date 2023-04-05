For the love of wood, two individual artists met, married and now share in their love for art. Rich Kerrell and Sarah Loynd are the featured artists in April at the Village Gallery of Local Artists. Their hand created pieces of wood are one of a kind. They will be available at the First Friday event for you to meet in person on April 7 from 5-8 p.m. They will be providing a wood steam bending demonstration of their spoon and fork sets and showing their other wood art that are made with the cutoffs during the First Friday event.

Ever since humans stopped dwelling in caves and started living in huts made of tree branches, wood has been an indispensable structural and decorative residential material. Man's house-building relationship with wood—historically, culturally, and experientially—is deep, long, and universal. In part that's because wood is abundant, economical, durable, and flexible. But our enduring love affair with wood is also due to the fact that, like us, each piece of timber is unique—its color, texture, and grain are as individual as a human personality, so we keep discovering new aspects of its beauty and versatility to delight in.

Individually, both Kerrell and Loynd as artists had honed their woodworking skills over many years. In 2005, they met at a woodworking club event in Southern California. Both Kerrell and Loynd shared in a vision of creating with their hands and soon joined their ideas in marriage and artwork. Wood touches us all in a real and personal way.



After ten years of planning, Kerrell and Loynd built a large workshop on their property after they moved from California and now have a space that allows them to store and create in a comfortable and inspiring space. Over 2,000-square-feet of workshop allows them to take their creativity to a new level, add new tools and explore larger art works.

Creating new furniture designs is also an area Kerrell continues to explore. As the years pass, he plans to introduce new materials such as metals, glass, stone and resins into his work. His commitment to using reclaimed woods gathered over many years in the guitar industry will never change. He feels wood is too precious of a resource to waste. Rich and Sarah work closely to refine their woodworking skills. Together they play off their strengths to create wonderful works of wood art.

Both Kerrell and Loynd are available to do custom work. They offer custom designed signs and plaques as well as furniture. Working with the client’s ideas they discuss, design, and craft the perfect pieces to meet the client’s needs.

The Village Gallery of Local Artists is located at 6512 State Route 179 in the Village of Oak Creek and is open seven days a week from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. You can reach the Gallery by phone at 928-284-1416. Please stop by to see Rich and Sarah’s work as well as the work of 40 other local artists.