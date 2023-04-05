Sedona Bolero Flamenco is back at Tlaquepaque celebrating ten years in the patio de los campanas, Tlaquepaque sponsored by El Rincon Restaurante Mexicano (336 AZ-179, Sedona, AZ 86336). Sunday, Monday and Tuesday 5:30 p.m. - 7:30 p.m. Starting Sunday April 2 all through the summer and into November.

Gaetano ‘Artistic director’ grew up in Seville Spain where he learned the flamenco guitar and gained a love and passion for all music and bringing power, intensity and soul to the show with his guitar and vocals. Gaetano loves this show and preforming with family and dear friends. Latin Percussionist “Calaio” brings energy to the band keeping the audience dancing. Erika Delgadillo (Mexico) is the sultry voice of romance with her “Boleros” and ballads. Local favorite Patric KI (Hawaii) adds a magic with his Ukulele, his virtuoso style and knowledge of jazz incorporating syncopated “Harp Guitar” and leads. Adriel Zang (Sedona) is back laying down rhythm on cajon an adding fire and fusion.

Many special guest will be featured. Flamenco Dancers and special guest musicians add to the ensemble throughout the season keeping the ambience fresh and spontaneous. Guitarists; Fitzue Jenkins and Robbin Miller, as well as (Dancers) Yumi la Rosa, Julia Chacon, Martin Gaxiola just to name a few!

The show shares a story of a traveling from Spain to the New World and beyond, venturing into the islands of the Caribbean, from Cuba to Central America, from Brazil to Puerto Rico. Bringing to the viewer music from all over the world.

The synergy of the show will capture, awe, and envelope you with colorful creating an atmosphere that is unlike any other and wonderfully contagious!

Most of the music is original, but witness many an “omage” spinning folkloric arrangements and traditional songs into wonder. Flamenco is the deep-rooted music of southern Spain and goes back to the migration of the Gypsie's from India and North Africa. The many songs are written in sorrowful prose with a lot of "duende" that inspires the colorful Flamenco dances. Some of the most heartfelt and joyous music comes out of Latin America. Poetic verses of musical inquisition and the signature salsa rhythms of Cuba are just some of the soundscapes you will hear. While the Boleros of colonial Mexico ring out in the walls of La Plaza de Las Campana. You will feels like you were transported to another time and place. “An enchanting musical experience that resonates with the historic feel of Tlaquepaque.”

Enjoy the show from your table and allow El Rincon’s Patio Bar serve you delicious drinks and appetizers is the “ticket” to supporting and participating in this extraordinary event allowing you to watch, listen and dance under the Sycamore trees.