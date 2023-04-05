Sedona Heritage Museum Presents Throwback Thursday

The Sedona Heritage Museum is again offering a performance of “Throwback Thursday”, on Thursday, April 6, at 3:30 p.m. at the Museum.

Visitors will enjoy a glimpse of parts of the Museum through encounters with costumed reenactors. These impersonators will breathe life into several Sedona area pioneers and share a bit of that person’s life story and adventures in the Sedona of 70-120 years ago. Guests will rotate through the Museum buildings, delighting in parts of a “day-in-the life” of our early settlers and community-builders, and getting a peek at some of the hopes, dreams, and hardships in Arizona’s rustic Red Rock Country of the past.

The personalities who will present their life story are Sedona Schnebly-our town’s namesake; Dorothea Tanning-surrealist artist and Sedona resident for a time; Patty Fox-ranch wife; John James Thompson-first Anglo settler; and Walter and Ruth Jordan-successful orchardist.

After the tour, guests will enjoy a time to socialize with each other and the reenactors while enjoying cider and home baked treats with a nod to Sedona’s agricultural past.



Guests need to be prepared to walk and stand for a little over an hour.

Tickets are limited and can be purchased at SedonaMuseum.org, $15/adults. The Sedona Heritage Museum is in Jordan Historical Park at 735 Jordan Rd. in Uptown Sedona, AZ. For more information, call 928-282-7038. This is a recurring monthly program.