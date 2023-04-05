Sedona Renegades Artist Group Features Elizabeth Silk and Supports Special Olympics

The Sedona Renegades Artist Group and the Sedona Center for Harmony and Enrichment are pleased to welcome Elizabeth Silk as the venue’s guest artist in April. The public is cordially invited to meet her and view an engaging sampling of her works at the venue’s monthly First Friday reception on April 7 from 5-7:30 p.m.

In addition, the reception will include a raffle of fine artworks to assist the Sedona Police Department in supporting the Special Olympics of Arizona (SOAZ). Tickets for the raffle can be purchased during the reception. Officer Catherine Beers, who spearheads the SPD’s efforts on behalf of SOAZ, will speak about the activities of the Special Olympics – “a global movement working to improve the lives of people with intellectual disabilities and transform the lives of everyone they touch.”

Elizabeth Silk is of Native American descent - Sioux and Chippewa - from her father and English descent from her mother. She was raised by her grandparents in Cheshire, England.

She studied at the Laird School of Art, Wallasey Art College, and Liverpool Polytechnic, and then established a lifelong career as an artist and healer. Her art has been shown throughout the United States and Europe, including at the prestigious Liverpool Art Gallery.

Upon arrival in America, she began pursuing the ideas and practices of her ancestral and cultural heritage. These themes are at the heart of her artwork, portraying Native Americans as proud and strong. A touch of emotion and the spirit of love permeate her art, communicating unspoken, soul-felt messages.

Since the mid-1990s, she has lived in Sedona, where many artists are concentrated because they find the spiritual energy that is so conducive to creativity. Her style changed dramatically upon being introduced to Sedona, exploring the freedom within us all and awakening the undaunted spirit.

Sedona Center for Harmony & Enrichment is a welcoming rental space for practitioners, artists, and event creators. In addition to the Renegades art exhibits, it hosts private healing sessions, yoga classes, movement classes, workshops, intimate retreats, meditative art classes, meditation groups, women’s circles, men’s circles and more. For information on renting this space, contact Tatia Fick at 928-554-1951 or visit SedonaCHE.com.

The Sedona Renegades Artist Group has long been known for organizing exhibits in local venues and is now delighted to be in residence at SCHE. Led by Jim Peterson, Carol Gandolfo, and Karen O’Donnell, the group features an outstanding guest artist each month plus many fine works by its distinguished member artists.

The Renegades include Jodie Ball, Janice Davis, Betty Dion, Carol Gandolfo, Rick Gandolfo, David Marsh, Kerani Marie, Karen O’Donnell, Jim Peterson, and Rafael Ramos.

Their exhibit can be viewed in the heart of gallery row on the upper level of Hozho Center, 431 State Route 179, Suite A6, Sedona, AZ 86336. For more information, contact Jim Peterson at 602-828-7407 or Tatia Fick at 928-554-1951.