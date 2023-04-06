Annual community Easter Sunrise Service at VOCA Park

Easter Sunday is a day of traditions. Many people make this their annual day to attend a church service. Others like to go to an Easter Sunrise Service. In the Village of Oak Creek you can do both.

The annual VOC Community Easter Sunrise Service, hosted by the Village of Oak Creek Community Church of the Nazarene (VocNaz), is April 9 at 6:30 a.m. at VOCA Park next to the Oak Creek Country Club clubhouse, at 690 Bell Rock Blvd., Sedona.

Look for the Easter Sunrise Service signs.

Easter is on April 9 this year. The Sunrise Service begins at 6:30am and includes music, readings, scripture, a message, and an amazing backdrop of red rocks, all designed to celebrate the resurrection and power of Jesus. Chairs, refreshments, and hot drinks will be provided. Dress warm and consider bringing a blanket. Call Pastor Jim at 702-810-4048, with any questions.

If you are looking for a church to attend on Easter Sunday, VocNaz (10:30 a.m.) will have music and a message that celebrates the resurrection of Jesus, and what that means for you today and forever. The services are informal (wear what you’re comfortable in) with a blend of traditional and contemporary music. Pastor Jim lives and teaches with God’s word as his reference point for all of life. He is currently teaching from the book of Acts. The text for Easter Sunday’s teaching will be Acts 3:1-10.

There will be refreshments, coffee, and juice at 10:10am. The Easter service begins at 10:30am.

Village of Oak Creek Community Church of the Nazarene (www.vocnaz.org) is located ¼ mile south of the Hilton roundabout and one block west of Hwy 179, at 55 Rojo Drive.