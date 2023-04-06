Annual VOC BBQ set for April 29

The ninth annual Village of Oak Creek BBQ is just around the corner and residents are excited to gather and enjoy delicious food, live music, and a fun-filled day with family, friends and community.



This year’s BBQ is again organized and hosted by Damian Bruno and Danielle Giann, Omar Kenney and Andrew Bailor. The event is free to the community and promises to be a delightful experience for all who attend.

The BBQ will take place on April 29, from noon to 4 p.m., at VOC Park on Bell Rock Boulevard. The event is free and open to the public, and everyone is invited to join in the fun. Visitors can enjoy a variety of food items, including BBQ, as well as free ice cream from Rocky Road Ice Cream.

In addition to delicious food, the event will again feature live music from the band “Local Honey.” This talented group of musicians will be sure to get everyone dancing and singing along with their mix of Reggae, Pop and Soul music. The event organizers have ensured that there will be plenty of entertainment for the kids as well; with face painting, bouncy houses and slides available for them to enjoy.

Rocky Road Ice Cream, a local ice cream company, has always been a big supporter of the Village of Oak Creek BBQ. Every year, they generously donate their delicious ice cream. Not only do they provide a sweet treat for the visitors, but they’ve also created a special flavor specifically for this event, “Javelina Tracks.”

The annual Village of Oak Creek BBQ is a much-anticipated event, and every year it attracts a large number of residents and community organizations. It is an opportunity for Villagers to come together for a delicious meal and live music to spend a fun-filled day outdoors with their community. The BBQ provides an atmosphere of friendship and community spirit, and it’s an excellent opportunity for families to make new friends and new memories.

The ninth annual Village of Oak Creek BBQ would not be possible without the support of its financial sponsors. These sponsors (all serving the local community) include Snap Fitness, Yavapai Title, Bell Rock Veterinary Clinic, Eye Boutique of Sedona, The Rotary Club of Sedona Village, the Sedona Village Partnership and Rocky Road Ice Cream. These businesses have generously donated their time and resources to help make this event a success. Their support has helped to cover the costs of all activities, ensuring that the event is free and accessible to everyone. The generosity of these sponsors shows their commitment to the community and their desire to bring people together to create a fun and memorable experience. The organizers of the BBQ would like to extend their heartfelt thanks to these sponsors for their support.

Please remember to bring your own reusable water bottles, picnic blankets and chairs so you can be comfortable and enjoy the day.