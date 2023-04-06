Community urged to submit input on roundabout art before April 30 deadline

An online survey to gather community input on proposed artworks for the four roundabouts in the Village of Oak Creek will be open through April 30, 2023. The Art in the Roundabouts Committee encourages all residents to take (and share) the brief, anonymous survey that can be found on the Art in the Roundabouts Committee (AiR) website – ourvillageart.org.

The committee also announced that they will have a presence at the Village BBQ on April 29 from noon to 4 p.m. at the VOCA park. Committee members will be present to explain the project and answer questions. Look for the Sedona Village Partnership sign!

Last month, the committee launched a dedicated website for the purpose of informing the community and gathering input for selection of art for the roundabouts. As part of the Big Park Council, the committee is committed to a program of community outreach to ensure that all art selections are the result of broad community support.

The website provides a summary of proposed artistic themes, and a list of selection criteria, followed by an invitation to the community to manifest its thoughts about the process. Response to date has been thoughtful and enthusiastic, providing the committee with helpful comments and suggestions.

More information about the project and committee can be found at OurVillageArt.org.