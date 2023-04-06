EASY EATZ: Oak Creek Bistro

On March 2, those of us living in the Village of Oak Creek awoke to somewhere between 8 and 10 inches of heavy, wet snow that caused substantial damage to trees and plantings. Over the next few days, the sound of chainsaws cutting away at broken branches could be heard throughout the village.

No where was more devastated than the Oak Creek Country Club, as its fairways were covered with tree limbs and debris closing the course for almost two weeks.

Although the course was closed, brother and sister Christian Medrano and Dinora McCullough forged ahead to fulfill a long time dream and opened their Oak Creek Bistro on March 8 at the OCCC Clubhouse. Christian and Dinora have been 25-year residents of Sedona, along with family members, having moved from Chihuahua, Mexico. As a culinarian, Christian has served as head chef at some of Sedona’s most popular establishments with Dinora building her business acumen with her accounting skills.

Oak Creek Bistro brings another dining option to the village, open seven days a week from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. They have melded their Mexican culture with that of their new home in America, their aim is to fuse the two cultures into one unique, tasty bite. Having enjoyed a number of their menu offerings their creativity is evident.

My wife, Nancy, and I were joined for breakfast with friends Diane and Gus Rousonelos. We were seated in the lower dining area of the restaurant with views of the golf course. Our selections included the Greek yogurt with homemade granola, green chilaquiles, a veggie omelet and huevos rancheros. Each meal was of an ample portion, tasty and enjoyed by all.

They serve both a red and green chilaquiles, which is one of my favorites when visiting Mexico. The green chilaquiles is uniquely served with tender pulled pork in lieu of chicken usually offered – a very filling, satisfying breakfast topped with perfectly cooked eggs.

Lunch is served from 11 a.m. and offers something for everyone from starters, soup, salads, sandwiches, burgers and specials with a south of the border spiciness. Sandwiches and burgers have a choice of either French fries or their house fries consisting of roasted red and Yukon gold potatoes with sauteed peppers and onions – my recommended choice.

Of their starters, the Pan de Elote, baked with fresh roasted corn kernels, poblano chili and cheddar cheese is a great shareable start. The Seafood Patties descriptor doesn’t do justice to the exquisite dish that it is – made to order, fresh hand-shaped patties of blue crab meat, shrimp and tilapia mixed with peppers and green onions served with a sweet dill tartar sauce.

Christian is proud of the relationship he has established over the years with his seafood purveyor and it shows in the quality of this item.

Lunching another day, watching the women’s golf teams of a number of colleges preparing to tee off for their tournament added to the enjoyment of sitting on the patio as the weather finally cooperated. My favorite dish thus far is their Signature Shrimp Dish – tender shrimp dusted in a spice blend and sauteed. While not a mild spiciness, it also isn’t overpowering in heat. I suggest you ask for a little extra pico de gallo when ordering, as I ate a couple of shrimp then cooled my mouth with a spoonful of the refreshing cucumber, onion relish and then went back to the shrimp. Another guest chose to spoon the pico de gallo individually on each shrimp. To each their own.

In addition to breakfast and lunch, there is banquet space for meetings, weddings, quinceanaras with banquet/catering menus designed for any occasion. As a golfer I’m excited that the Bistro will also operate a beverage cart to serve the thirst-quenching needs of the golfers around the course and they have plans to add an afternoon bar menu soon.

Christian and Dinora are committed to serving village residents, visitors and golfers alike and to being open 7 days a week, rain, snow or shine.

Oak Creek Bistro

690 Bell Rock Blvd

Sedona, AZ 86351

928.284.1010

oakcreekbistro.com