THE FIT LIFE: Lows (and Highs)...

It is normal, valid, and beneficial to feel both lows and highs. For clarity, I am talking about our emotions and not about the stock market.

Especially in times of uncertainty or heightened stress, some would, instinctively, seek the golden equilibrium. Semblance of a balanced stasis feels less disturbing than facing your highs (and, especially, lows) full-frontal.

For some reason, society programmed us to think that experiencing the lows is something unsafe, bad and to be ashamed of. As a result, we believe that once the lows hit, we better crawl into a remote, cold, dark cave full of stalactites and stalagmites and dripping water and wait the storm through without showing to the others that we are sad, scared, grieving, and not well. I recommend intentionally forgetting your head lamp in order to maximize the murky cave experience and avoid being found out.

After all, being happy is the state that we desire (even if it takes faking it until we make it). Since we often prioritize the emotional highs and pretend that the lows do not happen, I will focus here on those low moments.

So, what about a change of attitude while facing the emotional extremes? What about acknowledging that it is OK to feel both the lows and the highs? That those sinusoidal ups and downs are just a regular part of being human and alive? What about embracing both of them with open arms?

As much as experiencing the lows might feel pretty bad, I believe that the lows are necessary and good for us. Even more important than the highs.

First, they teach us resilience. The struggle is real, but at the end, you (usually) got this! Those lows empower us tremendously. If you overcame this or that crisis, nothing scares you now.

Second, they make us learn and grow. We become wiser for the times when any subsequent lows might (and, inevitably, will) hit.

Third, they make us put things in perspective and experience any highs in a more pronounced, special, and enjoyable way. Once we have had some lows, we tend to have more appreciation for little daily joys of life and for anything that just works fine. Two days ago, it was a wonderful, sunny day and I was hiking. It occurred to me how grateful, blessed and happy I was in that simple moment. To just be there. To be able to walk and experience the fresh air and the nature. To be alive and well. I often have those thoughts while outdoors, even without and dramatic lows preceding the respective hikes. But that day, it hit me in such a good way.

Fourth, intentional suppression and avoidance of the highs and lows can have negative health effects. Acceptance of what happens to us (good or bad) makes us feel in certain control of the situation and helps us to handle those damn stressors like a girl!

So, why don’t we practice embracing the occasional lows, too? They are here for a reason.

