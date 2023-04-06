Keep Sedona Beautiful Announces Awards of Excellence

Keep Sedona Beautiful (KSB) honors businesses, organizations and individuals in the Verde Valley who have helped to fulfill our mission. Over the years, KSB has given out nearly 600 Awards of Excellence in various categories including landscaping, architecture, signage, dark sky lighting, education, environmental stewardship, cultural heritage, sustainability and community service.

KSB invites the public to attend this year’s awards presentation, which will be held on Wednesday, April 19, from 4 to 6 p.m. The ceremony will take place at KSB’s EcoHub located at 360 Brewer Road in Sedona. Beverages and hors d’oeuvres will be served, and there will be no admission fee. Doors will open at 3:30 p.m. Since seating is limited, reservations are required.

At the April 19 ceremony, KSB will make presentations to 8 awardees for their exemplary service and/or environmental accomplishments: Ambiente – A Landscape Hotel for Dark Sky Lighting, the Clarkdale Historical Society and Museum for Cultural Heritage, Doug Copp for Sustainability, Manzanita Outreach for Community Service, the Sedona Red Rock Trail Fund for Environmental Stewardship, Sinagua Malt for Environmental Stewardship, Steve King for Education and Tim Elinski for Community Service.

Keep Sedona Beautiful, Inc. is a nonprofit organization that, by acting through the stewardship of its members and volunteers, is committed to protecting and sustaining the scenic beauty and natural environment of Sedona and the Verde Valley. For more information about Keep Sedona Beautiful, or to make reservations for the Awards of Excellence, please call 928-282-4938, or email ksb@keepsedonabeautiful.org.