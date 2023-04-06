OFFERS
Local Smart Shopper 928 Media Lab
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop)
MEDIA
Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Parade Magazine State Archives
COMMUNITY
About Us Public Notices Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local State CV Bugle
OPINION
SPORTS
CELEBRATE
KUDOS
Art Nightlife See & Do Music Movies Books
FEATURES
VILLAGER
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
About Us Parade Magazine Local Smart Shopper 928 Media Lab General Submissions Place an Ad Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections State Archives Public Notices Worship Directory
Troopers chase Flagstaff robbery suspect to Camp Verde Clarkdale-Jerome superintendent to retire Tosca Henry resigns from Cottonwood City Council Easter egg hunts, entertainment this weekend Sunny, breezy days ahead for Verde Valley Heavy Lifting: First girders installed on I-17 Improvement Project Local shelter offers choices for assault victims Mayor asks for civility at drag show; Organizer files AG complaint Woman describes her Sedona chopper rescue Brush fire eats acres at Tuzigoot Marsh

Subscribe Now
Villager logo
Fri, April 07
Weather
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us
Public Notices

Keep Sedona Beautiful Announces Awards of Excellence

Originally Published: April 6, 2023 10:38 p.m.

Keep Sedona Beautiful (KSB) honors businesses, organizations and individuals in the Verde Valley who have helped to fulfill our mission. Over the years, KSB has given out nearly 600 Awards of Excellence in various categories including landscaping, architecture, signage, dark sky lighting, education, environmental stewardship, cultural heritage, sustainability and community service.

KSB invites the public to attend this year’s awards presentation, which will be held on Wednesday, April 19, from 4 to 6 p.m. The ceremony will take place at KSB’s EcoHub located at 360 Brewer Road in Sedona. Beverages and hors d’oeuvres will be served, and there will be no admission fee. Doors will open at 3:30 p.m. Since seating is limited, reservations are required.

At the April 19 ceremony, KSB will make presentations to 8 awardees for their exemplary service and/or environmental accomplishments: Ambiente – A Landscape Hotel for Dark Sky Lighting, the Clarkdale Historical Society and Museum for Cultural Heritage, Doug Copp for Sustainability, Manzanita Outreach for Community Service, the Sedona Red Rock Trail Fund for Environmental Stewardship, Sinagua Malt for Environmental Stewardship, Steve King for Education and Tim Elinski for Community Service.

Keep Sedona Beautiful, Inc. is a nonprofit organization that, by acting through the stewardship of its members and volunteers, is committed to protecting and sustaining the scenic beauty and natural environment of Sedona and the Verde Valley. For more information about Keep Sedona Beautiful, or to make reservations for the Awards of Excellence, please call 928-282-4938, or email ksb@keepsedonabeautiful.org.

-
Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe

* indicates required
Websites
News