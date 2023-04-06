Sedona Westerners donate record $16,470 for trail maintenance

A local organization that may be the most active user of the Red Rock trail system, the Sedona Westerners Hiking Club, raised a record $14,470 in the month of February for the Sedona Red Rock Trail Fund.

For the past three years the Westerners have conducted a fund drive in February for the trails, and this year’s collection topped 2022 by approximately $2,000. Combined with the club’s annual Trail Keeper sponsorship which provides an additional $2,000 to the Trail Fund coffers this year – they accounted for a $16,470 boost to support the work of the USFS to maintain and enhance the trail system in the Red Rock Ranger District.

The Westerners is one of the oldest continuously active clubs in Sedona, dating its beginnings back to 1961. They claim about 400 members from the Greater Sedona and outlying communities and offer a steady schedule of organized hikes almost daily.

In addition to supporting the trails with cash funding, the members have been providing public safety support for the USFS at the Cathedral Rock trailhead during the renovation.

At the March 9 meeting of the Westerners, Sedona Red Rock Trail Fund President Kevin Adams congratulated and thanked the members for their successful campaign. “This group may appreciate better than any other the importance of maintaining our trail network. The toll of heavy use and nature itself is relentless – but the thrill of the experience just can’t be beat!” He added, “What the Westerners give back to the trails in time and treasure has a huge impact.”