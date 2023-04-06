Volunteers are at the heart of the library

Every April, across the nation, libraries are celebrated with School Library Week; Library Workers Day; D.E.A.R. (Drop Everything and Read) Day; National Library Week; Library Giving Day; and National Volunteer Week. This important week begins on April 16 when libraries everywhere give a nod to the hours of work and assistance volunteers provide. Sedona Public Library in the Village is no different, and we look forward to celebrating the amazing work of our volunteers.

More than 130 community members have dedicated their time to the Library this year, including 19 at the Village Library, according to Arthur Richardson, the Library’s new Volunteer Coordinator. Arthur says, “We simply couldn’t do all that we do at either library location without the tremendous service of our volunteers.” From our Board of Trustees who oversee our policies and budget to the numerous workers who manage book movement from bins to shelves and back again; there is always plenty to keep our volunteers busy. Thank you!

Arthur calculates that our volunteers have donated more than 8,000 cumulative hours of labor over the last year, and that includes 1,112 hours at the Village Library alone. According to Independent Sector—a nonprofit dedicated to assessing the health of the non-profit and philanthropic sector in the U.S.—an hour of a volunteer’s time is currently worth $29.95. Our volunteers have provided a savings of $33,300 to the Village Library budget, and that’s huge! Thank you, again!

Next month the Library will celebrate all of its volunteers at our annual Volunteer Recognition Luncheon. Volunteers are invited to don their cowboy or cowgirl finery for this western-themed BBQ where they can line dance, eat hearty western fare, and win raffle prizes. Arthur notes, “We’ll award more than 30 volunteers with pins commemorating their years of service.” These awards include 14 volunteers receiving 5-year pins; three volunteers receiving 10-year pins; three volunteers receiving 15-year pins; and two volunteers receiving 20-year pins.

Next month we will also celebrate Library Giving Day on April 26. This is a national day to support your library, and thanks to two very generous donors, gifts will be matched dollar for dollar, up to $22,000! Please support your community library and make a gift. You can drop off or mail your gift, or visit our website at sedonalibrary.org/donate. And remember, you can direct your gift to the Village Library.

All our donors and volunteers play a vital role in making the Library the heart of the community as we are known to be. We are forever grateful, and please join us in thanking them. If you know a donor, or work with a volunteer, please give them a big show of gratitude next time you see them! Thanks!

Sedona Public Library is a private, independent, non-profit organization that is supported not only by our volunteers and their service, but with funding from the City of Sedona, both Yavapai and Coconino Counties, the Friends, and individuals and businesses like you. If you are interested in volunteering, please contact Arthur at arichardson@sedonalibrary.org. If you’d like to make a gift to your Library, please visit sedonalibrary.org/donate. See you at the Library!