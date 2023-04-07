OFFERS
Tuzigoot to reopen Sunday, trails still closed after fire (VIDEO)

Tuzigoot Marsh is blackened after a fire burned through reeds a brush April 2-4. (NPS photo by J. Nez)

Originally Published: April 7, 2023 3 p.m.

Video

The Tuzigoot Fire, Clarkdale, AZ

Take a close-up look at the burned out remains of the Tavasci Marsh in Clarkdale with Verde Valley Fire District Chief Danny Johnson.

CLARKDALE—Tuzigoot National Monument will reopen to the public at 8 a.m. on Sunday, April 9, even as clean up continues after a 100-acre fire.

The Tuzigoot Fire, located within Tuzigoot National Monument, began on April 2 and was declared 100% contained April 7. The Tavasci Marsh and all trails leading to the marsh remain closed until further notice due to public safety concerns.

The Tuzigoot Fire burned approximately 106 acres through the Tavasci Marsh. Fire managers will continue to monitor fire behavior while providing for point protection of identified sensitive natural and cultural resources.

The Tuzigoot Fire still poses no danger to structures or local infrastructure in the area.

