ATHLETE OF THE WEEK: Xzayvier Buckner
Originally Published: April 9, 2023 8:08 p.m.
-
Most Read
- Brush fire eats acres at Tuzigoot Marsh
- Troopers chase Flagstaff robbery suspect to Camp Verde
- Mayor asks for civility at drag show; Organizer files AG complaint
- Tosca Henry resigns from Cottonwood City Council
- Superintendent’s pending retirement comes with political announcement
- Woman dies after falling from West Clear Creek cliff
- Obituary: Dr. Craig E. Hoffbauer
- Pride tour ‘drag’ show draws protest from Cottonwood residents
- Woman describes her Sedona chopper rescue
- Yavapai County Attorney pushes for territorial-era abortion law enforcement
- Verde River surging after creeks flood neighborhoods
- Rock slide shuts down 89A for the night
- Flood water made dramatic return (VIDEO)
- Woman dies after falling from West Clear Creek cliff
- Flooding anticipated in Cornville, Rimrock as thunderstorm rolls in
- Brush fire eats acres at Tuzigoot Marsh
- Dodging cops, man jumps in high water (VIDEO)
- Sedona neighborhoods again in GO status due to flooding
- Locals in Verde Valley deal with flooding aftermath
- Family rescued from vehicle in high water
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: