Obituary: Betty Gaudy

Betty Gaudy

1925 - 2023

Betty Gaudy, Weaver, Educator, Fiber Artist, Author, Athlete Betty became an angel on March 23, 2023. After 97 years of warmth and kindness, Betty was welcomed into the loving embrace of her husband, three brothers, and sister.



Betty Lou McClintick started her journey in Kirkland, Washington in a warm home with lots of love. Betty met and married Graydon and set up a cozy beachside family home on Lake Sammamish in Washington. They were married 61 years.



Betty and Graydon welcomed three daughters; Janis, Peggy, and Glenna. She spent her days with her daughters and enjoyed being a 4-H leader. Betty also grew and canned food from the garden, designed beautiful weavings, and delicate embroideries.



In 1970, Betty and her family moved to Cottonwood, Arizona. Betty enjoyed the Verde Valley and thrived.

Betty was one of only 25 people in the United States to have earned the Certified Excellence in Weaving award and the first recipient of this honor in Arizona. Betty founded the Verde Valley Weavers & Spinners Guild in 1973 and the guild is currently celebrating a year-long 50th anniversary. She taught weaving, spinning, embroidery, and sewing to hundreds of eager learners.



Betty was one of the founding members of the Clemenceau Heritage Museum and served numerous terms as the president. She volunteered up until days before her passing.

Betty began running in the 1980s and has since competed in the National Senior Games, winning a gold medal, as well as regional and local events. She has won 100s of medals. She exhibited her handcrafts and flowers and demonstrated spinning at the Verde Valley Fair for decades through the 2022 fair.



Betty supported her family and friends, shared her life lessons, love and acceptance for all, and will be remembered as a humble and thoughtful leader.



There are no public services planned. Donations in her memory may be made to the Clemenceau Heritage Museum, P.O. Box 511, Cottonwood, Arizona, 86326.



Information provided by family.