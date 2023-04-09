Obituary: Brendon M. Marks

Brendon M. Marks

1943 - 2023

Brendon M. Marks, 79, of Rimrock, Arizona passed away peacefully on March 30, 2023 after a yearlong battle with cancer. He was born in Rome, New York on November 30, 1943 to Merril and Erma Marks.





Brendon served in the Navy after high school, working as an electrical technician. Brendon earned his degree in Business Administration from the University of Phoenix. His professional career was in the Information Technology field over 30 years.



He was a humor writer with a weekly publication, the Sedona Excentric, for many years. His first paid publication was in Arizona Highways and he published a book titled “On Your Marks, Get Set and Laugh.”

Brendon was an avid runner, and enjoyed playing softball and racquetball, hunting with friends, and riding his motorcycle. He loved to serve Beaver Creek Baptist Church as office manager and AV technician and enjoyed helping church family members.



Brendon is predeceased by his sister Delcia Claxton and brother Conrad Marks.

Brendon is survived by his two daughters, Kristina Marks and Tara Palazzolo from his first marriage to Roberta Tuttle, three grandchildren Janai Cornwell, Connor Cornwell, and Tylyn Carson as well as his brothers Roy Marks, Brian Marks, and Warren Marks.

He leaves his wife Hwa-Ja Rachel Marks of 41 years who shared deep love for each other and step-daughter Esther McNany whom he raised with love.

We bid a fond farewell to our husband, father, grandfather, brother, and friend with a joyous wish for his heavenly journey.





Memorial service for Brendon’s celebration of life will be held Saturday, April 22 at 1:00 p.m. at the Beaver Creek Baptist Church in Rimrock. Donations in his memory can be made to Beaver Creek Baptist Church or to American Cancer Society.



Information provided by the family.