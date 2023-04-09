OFFERS
Obituary: Ruby Bernice Reeves

Originally Published: April 9, 2023 8:51 a.m.

1928 - 2023

Ruby Bernice Reeves left from our sight on February 1, 2023, at the age of 94. During her final journey she was held in love and listened to some of her favorite songs. We know she is at peace with God, who has called her home. Her beautiful spirit will live on in our hearts forever.

Preceded in death by her loving husband David Richard Reeves, her parents Floyd and Elsie Benson, in-laws David and Wanita Reeves, daughter Joanie, great granddaughter Autumn Whitmer, son-in-law Jerry Whitmer, three sisters, six sisters-in-law, four brothers, and six brothers-in law.

Ruby is survived by her children June Whitmer, David Reeves, Jr. (Karen), Robin Foth (Tony), and Holly Rodriguez (Rudy); 17 grandchildren; 28 great grandchildren, and two great-great grandchildren; three sisters; one brother; one brother-in-law; three sisters-in-law; and many nieces, nephews, and friends.

A visual celebration of life and burial will be determined. Please consider a donation in Ruby’s name to the Alzheimer’s Association “research.” May her memory help create a cure.

The family appreciates Maggie’s hospice, the Sisterhood Connection Foundation, and your prayers.

Please share your memories; A guestbook is available to sign at WestcottFuneralHome.com.

Information provided by the funeral home.

