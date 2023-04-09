OFFERS
Obituary: Tim Kraus

Tim Kraus

Tim Kraus

Originally Published: April 9, 2023 8:54 a.m.

Tim Kraus

1942 - 2022

Tim Kraus, 79, of Rimrock, Arizona, passed away peacefully at home on December 13, 2022. Tim was born in Illinois in 1942 to the late Raymond Farmer and late Alice Farmer Kraus.

Tim was kind-hearted, resourceful, and witty. Tim’s piercing blue eyes, laughter, and clever banter will be missed by family and friends.

Tim is survived by his daughter, Wendy; and grandchildren, Kelly and Gracie.

Tim was preceded in death by his wife, Barbara, the love of his life.”

Condolence and favorite memory may be shared at BuelerFuneralHome.com

Information provided by the funeral home.

News