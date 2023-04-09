OFFERS
Obituary: Virgil Christian Stotts

Originally Published: April 9, 2023 8:48 a.m.

Virgil Christian Stotts

1941 - 2022

Virgil Christian Stotts, a Verde Valley native, born Jan. 20, 1941, passed away on Oct. 10, 2022 peacefully at his home in Bridgeport, Arizona.

He was born in Jerome, Arizona, the son of George Elba and Ruth Mamie Stotts, who came to this valley in 1927.

He was a shy, quiet young man, hard worker and helped his family on the family farm off of the old UVX Road in Bridgeport. Virgil attended Willard School, Cottonwood High School, was active in FFA, and served in Vietnam helping build a U.S. airstrip in Cam Ranh Bay.

He attended Heavy Equipment School and owned his own bulldozer business for several years here.

Virgil was a devoted Christian and loved his Lord. He was the caregiver for his mother until her death in 2004.

He is survived by his sisters, twins Janette Webb and Annette Stotts of California, and brother James of Prescott, AZ.

He was preceded in death by his brothers, John, George, Robert, and Joseph and sister Bessie Ruth Rijke, as well as other cousins, nieces and nephews.

A Gravesite Service will be held on April 13th, at 11 a.m., at the Stotts’ Family plot in the Valley View Cemetery in Clarkdale. Information provided by the family.

