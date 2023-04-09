Obituary: Virginia Ann Bates
Virginia Ann Bates
1930 - 2023
Virginia Ann Druyor Bates 17 May 1930 - 28 Mar 2023
Virginia was born in Berlin Twp, Monroe County, Michigan. She moved to Cottonwood, Arizona with her husband Robert H. Bates in 1994.
Virginia was preceded in death by her husband and son Timothy.
She is survived by son Steven and three daughters, Michelle, Nancy and Terry, and many grandchildren.
Services were 5 April 2023, with Rosary at 10 a.m., followed by Mass at 11 a.m., at the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, 700 North Bill Gray Rd., Cottonwood, AZ. Following Mass there was a reception at the church.
Any donations can be made to their own favorite charity. An online guestbook is available to sign at: WestcottFuneralHome.com
Information provided by the family.
