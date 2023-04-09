OFFERS
Sedona will begin construction of phase II Dry Creek Path Project April 17

Originally Published: April 9, 2023 1:52 a.m.

photo

SEDONA — The City of Sedona will begin constructing a new shared-use pathway along the west side of Dry Creek Road, between Two Fence Trail and Thunder Mountain Road, the week of April 17.

The new shared-use path will connect to phase I of this project, the existing pathway on Dry Creek Road between Two Fence Trail and the entrance to the Girdner Trail. The new pathway will be a naturalized, dirt path made of stabilized decomposed granite, with stamped concrete driveway crossings where necessary. Additionally, this project will feature two speed tables across Dry Creek Road that will act as a traffic calming measure.

Work may occur Monday through Friday, from 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Although no major road closures or traffic disruptions are anticipated along Dry Creek Road, please be aware of lane restrictions, reduced speeds, rough road conditions, loud noise and flagging operations throughout the work zone. This project will allow safer pedestrian access along Dry Creek Road and will continue to make Sedona a more walkable and bike-able community. The project is scheduled to be complete in fall 2023.

No easements are needed from adjacent property owners, as all improvements will be constructed within city right-of-way. Some mailboxes will need to be relocated. The city will coordinate with affected property owners and the post office to relocate mailboxes to an acceptable location. The city will coordinate with property owners who will have stamped concrete added to driveway entrances on an individual basis.

To receive regular project updates, view the design plans, obtain additional project information or reach a project team member, visit www.drycreeksup.com, email news@drycreeksup.com or call the Project Hotline at (928) 852-4164.

