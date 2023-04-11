Seasonal road closures still in place across Coconino NF

FLAGSTAFF— Coconino National Forest authorities would like to remind the public to stay off forest roads that are closed, and do not drive around gates, barricades, or signs that indicate a road is closed for the season.

Forest Service personnel have found broken locks on gates and tracks of drivers ignoring road-closed signs, which have created deep ruts and damaged forest roads and sensitive areas.

Coconino National Forest closes many forest roads every winter season in order to protect resources, watersheds, and forest roads from damage caused by even the lightest vehicles on soft, wet soil.

Damaging forest roads and areas costs valuable resources and personnel time to repair the damage after the roads dry out. It also prolongs road closures, which affects recreational opportunities in areas that must remain closed until repaired.

There is no set date by which districts on the forest close or re-open forest roads. Districts will re-open forest roads as the weather dries out and the soil on and around forest roads harden enough to safely accept the weight of vehicles.

When roads do begin to open, drivers are reminded that care should be taken when driving on the soil, and drivers should not continue driving on an open road if the vehicle begins to create deep ruts or otherwise damage the road or soil.

Remember to stay on open and authorized roads that are shown on the Motorized Vehicle Use Map (MVUM), which is free at any Ranger Station or can be downloaded on a smartphone. More information about how to download the Avenza app and MVUM is available on our MVUM web page.

The smartphone map, available through the Avenza Maps app, transforms your phone to a GPS unit that can aid navigation, allow you to collect route data, and identify waypoints. The Coconino National Forest Travel Map includes additional detail and information, with shaded relief topography, game management units, hiking trails, and all designated motorized routes and areas. Once the map is downloaded, it works without cell coverage.

As an additional reminder before the camping season begins, camping is allowed on the national forest up to 14 days in a 30-day period. Camping beyond 14 days is prohibited.