Arts Academy of Sedona presents a workshop reading of ‘Masks of an Immigrant’

Arts Academy of Sedona (AAS) Executive Director Camilla Ross has announced the presentation of two performances of ‘Masks of An Immigrant,’ a one-man show written and performed by Haitian-born actor, dancer, and screenwriter Jovan Rameau.

Both performances will be conducted as a workshop reading with the audiences providing input during post-play discussions. Rameau intends to incorporate the audience feedback and make changes for future performances.

Directed by Ross and presented in collaboration with the Emerson Theater Collaborative, Rameau’s play takes the audience on a journey from his peaceful Haiti countryside birthplace into the shocking reality of 1980s Miami, Florida. In a world that treats Haitian immigrants as less than human, Jovan must wear masks to survive and find acceptance and love. He transforms himself into various personalities, including a Michael Jackson impersonator. A dramatic experience ultimately gives Jovan the courage to tear off the masks and embrace the beauty of his being.

Performances are in the Black Box theater at the Arts Academy of Sedona (in The Collective Sedona, Village of Oak Creek—7000 SR-179, STE C-100) are on Saturday, April 15, at 7 p.m. and Sunday, April, 16 at 2 p.m. Tickets: $25 in advance $35 at the door (ticket link: bit.ly/etc-masks-immigrant23)