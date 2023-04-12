AZ House votes to expel lawmaker for 'libelous accusations'
Originally Published: April 12, 2023 12:37 p.m.
-
Most Read
- Has Sedona been forgotten?
- Troopers chase Flagstaff robbery suspect to Camp Verde
- Mayor asks for civility at drag show; Organizer files AG complaint
- Planned Clarkdale hotel to bring Hopi experience
- Brush fire eats acres at Tuzigoot Marsh
- Tosca Henry resigns from Cottonwood City Council
- DISCONNECTED: Yavapai County terminates contract for broadband improvements
- Pride tour ‘drag’ show draws protest from Cottonwood residents
- Tuzigoot to reopen Sunday, trails still closed after fire (VIDEO)
- Woman describes her Sedona chopper rescue
- Verde River surging after creeks flood neighborhoods
- Rock slide shuts down 89A for the night
- Flood water made dramatic return (VIDEO)
- Woman dies after falling from West Clear Creek cliff
- Flooding anticipated in Cornville, Rimrock as thunderstorm rolls in
- Has Sedona been forgotten?
- Brush fire eats acres at Tuzigoot Marsh
- Dodging cops, man jumps in high water (VIDEO)
- Sedona neighborhoods again in GO status due to flooding
- Locals in Verde Valley deal with flooding aftermath
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: