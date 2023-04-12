Exhibition on Screen 'Vermeer: The Greatest Exhibition' April 18

Sedona International Film Festival presents the Exhibition on Screen series with ‘Vermeer: The Greatest Exhibition.’ The event will show in Sedona on Tuesday, April 18 at 4 p.m. at the festival’s Mary D. Fisher Theatre.

‘Vermeer: The Greatest Exhibition’ gives you exclusive access to the world’s biggest blockbuster exhibition of 2023.

In the spring of 2023, the Rijksmuseum in Amsterdam will open its doors to the largest Vermeer exhibition in history.

With loans from across the world, this major retrospective will bring together Vermeer’s most famous masterpieces including Girl with a Pearl Earring, The Geographer, The Milkmaid, The Little Street, Lady Writing a Letter with her Maid, and Woman Holding a Balance.

This new Exhibition on Screen film invites audiences to a private view of the exhibition, accompanied by the director of the Rijksmuseum and the curator of the show. A truly once-in-a-lifetime opportunity!

As well as bringing Vermeer’s works together, both the Rijksmuseum and the Mauritshuis in the Hague have conducted research into Vermeer’s artistry, his artistic choices and motivations for his compositions, as well as the creative process behind his paintings.

“We would not have thought it possible that so many museums are willing to lend their masterpieces. With this exhibition we can introduce a new generation to Vermeer’s paintings.” — Taco Dibbits, Director of the Rijksmuseum

The Exhibition on Screen Series is generously sponsored by Goldenstein Gallery.

Tickets are $15, or $13 for Film Festival members. Tickets are available in advance at the Sedona International Film Festival office or by calling 928-282-1177 or online at SedonaFilmFestival.org. Both the theatre and film festival office are located at 2030 W. Hwy. 89A, in West Sedona.