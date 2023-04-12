Festival presents ‘Surround Sound Experience in the Dark’ on April 20

The Sedona International Film Festival is proud to partner with award-winning surround sound composer and producer Koz Mraz for Dark Side of the Room, featuring a ‘Mystery Surround Sound Experience’ on Thursday, April 20 at 7 p.m. at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre.

If you are reading this, you’ve likely attended one of our surround events. This mystery experience will be the most dramatic of them all. You will be surrounded by 5.1 music from around the world. African rhythms, Spanish flamenco and trance grooves create and an intoxicating mix of music and technology. This is not for the faint of heart! DO NOT miss this ‘Mystery Surround Sound Experience.’

Experience a limited engagement, ‘5.1 Surround Music Experience’ in Sedona’s best sound system, the Mary D. Fisher Theater. This is a no-visuals sonic experience, reminiscent of lost art of listening to music in the dark with the most amazing surround sound 5.1 music this side of the solar system. Come prepared, you will be blown away!

Presented by Multi-Award-Winning Surround Sound composer/producer Koz Mraz (The Discus Award, Surround Category 2001, Communicator Surround Award 2002, Aurora Surround Award Surround & Grammy nominee 2005).

Limited to a maximum seating of 35.





Tickets are $20. For tickets and more information, please call 928-282-1177. Both the theatre and film festival office are located at 2030 W. Hwy. 89A, in West Sedona. For more information, visit SedonaFilmFestival.org.