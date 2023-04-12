Garth Live Comes to the Blazin’ M Ranch on April 15

The Blazin M Ranch is thrilled to announce that Garth Live, the ultimate Garth Brooks tribute show, will be performing live on April 15. This exciting event is sure to be a hit with country music fans from all over the Sedona and Verde Valley areas.

Garth Live is the perfect way to experience the music of one of country music's greatest performers. The show features talented musicians and singers who deliver Garth Brooks' greatest hits with energy and passion. From ‘Friends in Low Places’ to ‘The Dance’ and everything in between, Garth Live will have you singing and dancing all night long.

The Blazin’ M Ranch is the perfect venue for this incredible show. With its Western theme and stunning location in the heart of Cottonwood, the Ranch is the ideal place to enjoy an evening of great music and entertainment. Guests can take in the sights and sounds of the Wild West while enjoying a delicious dinner and refreshing drinks.

"We're so excited to welcome Garth Live to the Blazin M Ranch," said the Ranch's Owner, Ryan Glass. "This is a fantastic show that will be a highlight of our season. We know that our guests will have a great time singing and dancing along to their favorite Garth Brooks hits."

Tickets for ‘Garth Live’ at the Blazin’ M Ranch, which include a scrumptious BBQ dinner, are on sale now and can be purchased online at BlazinM.com or by calling the Ranch directly. General Admission is $99 per person and VIP Seating is $119 per person. The show is expected to sell out quickly, so don't wait to get your tickets. This is an event you won't want to miss!