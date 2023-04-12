Groove To 'Groove Oasis' on the Bricks at Tlaquepaque

Red Earth Theatre is thrilled to bring 'Groove Oasis' to the Patio de las Campanas at Tlaquepaque on Thursday, April 20 at 6 p.m.

Get ready to dance to the exotic mix of African drums, blues and dance music with the one and only 'Groove Oasis' featuring the incredible talents of Vusi Shibambo on African drums and marimba, Jim Pope on harmonica and cajon and Keith Martini on guitar.

'Groove Oasis' grew from Vusi and Keith Martini playing together for many years (you might remember Amithabah?) and then Jim Pope's arrival in Sedona two years ago. This trio of musicians will take you on a mesmerizing journey of sound, with their unique sound blending traditional African rhythms, soulful blues and energetic dance beats, 'Groove Oasis' will transport you to a musical paradise that is sure to make your heart skip a beat.

Before You Go... What: Groove Oasis - Live Music Outdoors When: Thursday, April 20 6p.m. Where: Tlaquepaque - Patio de las Campanas How much: $15 at the door.

Baba 'Vusi' Shibambo is a Master Hand Drummer, an international touring performer and Recording Artist. He was born in South Africa, a Zulu, and grew up during the Apartheid era. The Shibambos were esteemed as caretakers of the tribe's animal skins for clothing and most importantly for their drums, having vast amounts of land and many cattle, a sign of true prosperity.

Vusi began playing traditional African drums as a boy, later touring internationally with South African stage productions, both musical and theatrical, even playing for Nelson Mandela. He is a multi-instrumentalist, playing percussion, African djembe, uudu, conga, marimba, mbira (kalimba or finger piano) and he also plays the haunting Bushman's bow.

Keith Martini is a Musician/Composer who has been in Sedona for over 30 years. Formally trained in classical guitar at SUNY Buffalo (in the early 90's), he has also studied with jazz instructors Pat Martino, Tuck Andress and Stanley Jordan. Keith and Stanley also collaborated on education and music school development, he has been a Professor at Yavapai College teaching guitar in a classroom and privately.

Jim Pope is a professional rock vocalist and front man hailing from Mount Vernon NY. After a lifetime of visiting family in Arizona year after year, he relocated to Sedona 2 years ago. With a degree in music and business management, and nearly 2 decades of sales and managerial experience with one of the largest musical instrument retailers in the entire country, he has developed true, hands on, working knowledge of many musical styles, instruments, and sound gear both inside and out.

It's not just the music that will mesmerize you - it's also the vibrant energy and stage presence of these masterful musicians! Join us at Patio de las Campanas at Tlaquepaque with 'Groove Oasis' and experience the thrill of live music like never before! We guarantee an unforgettable hour of pure joy and entertainment that will lift your spirits and carry you joyfully into the weekend.