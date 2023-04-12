Sedona Film Fest presents ‘Rare Objects’ premiere April 14-20

The Sedona International Film Festival is proud to present the Northern Arizona premiere of ‘Rare Objects’ showing April 14-20 at the Mary D. Fisher and Alice Gill-Sheldon Theatres.

‘Rare Objects’ tells the story of a young woman with a traumatic past who seeks to rebuild her life when she begins working at an antique store.

Receiving wisdom and guidance from the kind souls that own the antique store, she gains a new level of confidence that will then be put to the test when those from her past draw her back into their world and challenge her fragile stability.

‘Rare Objects’ is a story about friendship that centers around a young woman who reclaims her own sense of self through her journey of self-discovery that involves a new job, new friends and healing.

The film is directed by Katie Holmes, who also stars in the film alongside Julia Mayorga, Derek Luke and Alan Cumming.

“I truly hope audiences see themselves or parts of themselves in these characters and that they walk away from the film feeling good about humanity and the gift of having a true friend and taking the time to really see what is rare in each of us,” said director Katie Holmes. “The courage to live an authentic life is a thing of beauty.”

Showtimes will be Friday, Saturday and Sunday, April 14, 15 and 16 at 7 p.m.; Tuesday, April 18 at 3:30 p.m.; and Thursday, April 20 at 4 p.m.

Tickets are $12, or $9 for Film Festival members. For tickets and more information, please call 928-282-1177. Both the theatre and film festival office are located at 2030 W. Hwy. 89A, in West Sedona. For more information, visit SedonaFilmFestival.org.