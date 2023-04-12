Sedona Film Fest presents ‘Women Talking’ premiere April 14-20

The Sedona International Film Festival is proud to present the Northern Arizona premiere of 'Women Talking' showing April 14-20 at the Alice Gill-Sheldon Theatre.

'Women Talking' was nominated for two Academy Awards, including Best Picture. It won the Oscar for Best Adapted Screenplay for Sarah Polley.

The women of an isolated religious community grapple with reconciling their reality with their faith. Through the backstory, we see a community of women come together to figure out how they might move forward together to build a better world for themselves and their children. Stay and fight or leave. They will not do nothing.

'Women Talking' features an all-star, award-winning ensemble cast, including Rooney Mara, Claire Foy, Jessie Buckley, Judith Ivey and featuring Ben Whishaw and Frances McDormand.

'Women Talking' will be shown at the Alice Gill-Sheldon Theatre April 14-20. Showtimes will be Friday, Saturday, Sunday and Thursday, April 14, 15, 16 and 20 at 3:30 p.m.; and Monday and Tuesday, April 17 and 18 at 6:30 p.m.

Tickets are $12, or $9 for Film Festival members. For tickets and more information, please call 928-282-1177. Both the theatre and film festival office are located at 2030 W. Hwy. 89A, in West Sedona. For more information, visit SedonaFilmFestival.org.