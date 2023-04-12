Sedona firefighters rescue motorist from Oak Creek (VIDEO)

SEDONA—One person needed a swift-water rescue after trying to drive over a flooded Oak Creek Cliffs Drive in Sedona and being swept downstream Wednesday morning, April 12.

Sedona Fire District first responders, working from shore and from a footbridge above the vehicle, dropped a life vest and helmet to the driver, who was alone, and then set up the rescue with a rope-secured inflatable boat.

The car's occupant was pulled through a back window into the boat and into the arms of the rescuers, who were then pulled back to shore.

According to SFD, he was transported to a hospital for evaluation and treatment. SFD described the man as elderly.

Oak Creek, fed by Flagstaff snowmelt, has been gradually rising again throughout the week. Normally a little over 2 feet deep through Sedona, it has been gauged as high as 6 feet today.

During March's floods, when the creek peaked at over 16 feet, Oak Creek Cliffs Drive was impassible and the footbridge was also knocked down, leaving neighborhood residents isolated for a while.

This is the fourth swift-water rescue in the Verde Valley since the high-water season began. All the rescues by the Sedona, Verde Valley and Copper Canyon fire districts' swift-water teams have been successful.

Motorists are again reminded not to drive over flooded crossings.

--The Verde Independent