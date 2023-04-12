OFFERS
Sedona firefighters rescue motorist from Oak Creek (VIDEO) Walk the talk on the Jail Trail Rotary Club of the Verde Valley celebrates 100th birthday Proud Boys, drag show supporters keep the peace (VIDEO) Seasonal road closures still in place across Coconino NF VACTE students are winners for SkillsUSA Region 4 NEED TO KNOW Sedona will begin construction of phase II Dry Creek Path Project April 17 To the Rescue Has Sedona been forgotten?

Sedona firefighters rescue motorist from Oak Creek (VIDEO)

Sedona Fire District successfully executed a swift-water rescue on Oak Creek near Oak Creek Cliffs Drive Wednesday, April 12. (SFD photo)

Originally Published: April 12, 2023 11:34 a.m.

SEDONA—One person needed a swift-water rescue after trying to drive over a flooded Oak Creek Cliffs Drive in Sedona and being swept downstream Wednesday morning, April 12.

Sedona Fire District first responders, working from shore and from a footbridge above the vehicle, dropped a life vest and helmet to the driver, who was alone, and then set up the rescue with a rope-secured inflatable boat.

photo

First responders drop a life vest to a motorist in the middle of Oak Creek, which was running high due to snowmelt in the high country. (SFD video capture)

The car's occupant was pulled through a back window into the boat and into the arms of the rescuers, who were then pulled back to shore.

According to SFD, he was transported to a hospital for evaluation and treatment. SFD described the man as elderly.

Oak Creek, fed by Flagstaff snowmelt, has been gradually rising again throughout the week. Normally a little over 2 feet deep through Sedona, it has been gauged as high as 6 feet today.

During March's floods, when the creek peaked at over 16 feet, Oak Creek Cliffs Drive was impassible and the footbridge was also knocked down, leaving neighborhood residents isolated for a while.

This is the fourth swift-water rescue in the Verde Valley since the high-water season began. All the rescues by the Sedona, Verde Valley and Copper Canyon fire districts' swift-water teams have been successful.

Motorists are again reminded not to drive over flooded crossings.

--The Verde Independent

