Sedona MUFON Launches ‘High Strangeness’ Series

The Mutual UFO Network (MUFON) of Sedona is proud to announce the launch of a new series dedicated to the scientific research of the UFO phenomena. The series will feature monthly Sunday programs, free and open to the public, including lectures, discussions, and presentations from experts in the field of UFO research.

“We are excited to launch this new series and provide a platform for the public to learn more about the UFO phenomena,” said MUFON Sedona Chapter coordinator, Jennifer Stein. “We believe that the more knowledge we have, the better we can understand the UFO phenomena and its implications.”

Richard Gonsalves, the president of the Agave House Chapter of the Arizona Archaeological Society in Heber/Overgaard, will present ‘Emerging Stories in Petroglyphs’ on Sunday, April 16 at 3 p.m. at Synergy-Sedona Apotheca, located at 2301 West Highway 89A Sedona.

The ancient rock carvings are in the American Southwest, in Arizona and New Mexico. While he is not an archaeologist, Gonsalves has a unique ability to see petroglyphs in a different view. This led him to major discoveries, partnering with John Ruskamp, Jr. the author of the book ‘Asiatic Echoes - The Identification of Ancient Chinese Pictograms in Pre-Columbian North American Rock Writing, 3rd edition.’ Gonsalves will also discuss calendrical markers, astronomical symbols, and Native American culture that he has found in the petroglyphs.

Each monthly program offers a different aspect of “high strangeness”—from ancient archaeology, ancient aliens, the UFO disclosure project, alien abductions, UFO crash sights, and US politics and the UFO phenomenon. All programs are open to the public. Sedona MUFON hosts the two-hour program in an intimate setting, Apotheca, an event space at Synergy-Sedona. Admission is $15 cash only at the door.

For more information about the series, please visit SedonaMUFON.org.

MUFON is currently the largest and oldest non-profit, civilian-run UFO organization in the world that publishes a monthly journal, holds an annual symposium, and currently has more than 800 trained field investigators and 3,500 members throughout the globe.