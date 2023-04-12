SIFF partners with Old Town Center for the Arts for ‘Monday Movies on Main’ with ‘Mother Teresa: No Greater Love’ on Monday, April 17

The Sedona International Film Festival is proud to partner with Old Town Center for the Arts to bring movies to Cottonwood!

‘Monday Movies on Main’ continues on Monday, April 17 with the Cottonwood premiere of ‘Mother Teresa: No Greater Love’ at 7 p.m. at Old Town Center for the Arts.

Mother Teresa of Calcutta is one of the most widely revered saints in the world, and one of the greatest spiritual giants of the 20th century. She is a powerful witness of authentic Christian charity and a guidepost for all who seek hope in our turbulent times.

‘Mother Teresa: No Greater Love’ is a unique film that reveals not just who Mother Teresa was, but how her singular vision to serve Christ through the poor is realized to this day, through the religious order she founded, the Missionaries of Charity.

Produced by the Knights of Columbus, filmed on five continents and featuring unprecedented access to both institutional archives and the apostolates of the Missionaries of Charity, ‘Mother Teresa: No Greater Love’ chronicles the life of Mother Teresa and the profound spiritual and physical impact she and the Missionaries of Charity have had — and continue to have — on Catholics and non-Catholics alike throughout the world.

The documentary also addresses Mother Teresa’s admitted periods of spiritual darkness while serving the poorest of the poor, and her friendship with another revered saint, Pope John Paul II.

A portion of every ticket purchased for this Sedona premiere of ‘Mother Teresa: No Greater Love’ will be donated to the saint’s Missionaries of Charity.

Tickets are $12 general admission and $9 for Film Festival members and $10 for students. Movie concessions will be available, including beer, wine, soft drinks, water, popcorn and a selection of movie candy.

For tickets and more information, please call 928-282-1177. Tickets can also be ordered in advance online at SedonaFilmFestival.org.

Old Town Center for the Arts is located at 633 N. Fifth Street (just off Main) in Cottonwood.