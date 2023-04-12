SIFF presents ‘Róise & Frank’ premiere April 15-20

The Sedona International Film Festival is proud to present ‘Róise & Frank’ showing April 15-20 at the Mary D. Fisher and Alice Gill-Sheldon Theatres.

‘Róise & Frank’ won the Directors’ Choice for Best International Feature Film at the recent Sedona Film Festival where it premiered to rave reviews and received some of the highest audience ratings in the festival lineup.

‘Róise and Frank’ follows grief-stricken widow Róise who becomes convinced that a stray dog is her husband Frank reincarnated.

As Róise begins to open herself back up to the outside world and regain the happiness that she had lost, she allows her canine companion to coach the local children’s Hurling team.

Showtimes will be Saturday, Sunday and Monday, April 15, 16 and 17 at 4 p.m.; and Wednesday and Thursday, April 19 and 20 at 6:30 p.m.

Tickets are $12, or $9 for Film Festival members. For tickets and more information, please call 928-282-1177. Both the theatre and film festival office are located at 2030 W. Hwy. 89A, in West Sedona. For more information, visit SedonaFilmFestival.org.