Sound Bites Grill rocks the week with stellar entertainment

Sound Bites Grill in Sedona is revered for bringing some of the hottest musical acts in Northern Arizona to its Celebrity Showroom Stage.

Boasting a top-of-the-line sound and lighting system, this venue captures the New York City supper club ambiance that makes it a perfect place to enjoy a fine meal along with top-notch entertainment.

On Wednesday, April 12, from 5 to 8 p.m., award-winning acoustic guitar soloist Michael Lucarelli kicks off their musical week.

He is known for his diverse and expressive style, blending rock, popular, jazz, classical and Latin, as well as original compositions.

He has entertained in such prestigious venues as The St. Regis Resort, Caesars Palace, the Italian American Club, MGM Grand, the Historic Arizona Inn, Venetian, Montage, Mirage, Ritz Carlton, and Waldorf Astoria.

He will keep you enthralled and wanting more with his own special style.

Next up, on Thursday, April 13, from 6 to 9 p.m., it’s Chill on the Hill with father and son duo Robin and Eric Miller.

Robin and Eric play with the precision only musical family can deliver. Their music spans the generations and captures the spirit of all those who love the classics played with fervor and passion.

Both Eric and Robin have produced and recorded numerous albums and are truly loved by Sedona locals that make it a point to catch them whenever they play.

If you are looking for a place to chill, enjoy great music and a fabulous meal, Sound Bites Grill is the place to be.

On Friday, April 14, from 6 to 9 p.m., Sound Bites Grill features, Scandalous Hands, a fusion rock band that knows how to rock, playing music from The Beatles, Steely Dan, Allman Brothers Band, Led Zeppelin, original tunes and more.

This four-piece band plays contemporary versions of rock standards, taking them to unfamiliar new heights as they jam out into the stratosphere.

Featuring explosive solos and infectious grooves, this is one band you want to see up-close-and-personal -- and no better place to see them than on the Sound Bites Celebrity Showroom stage.

What makes this band stand out are the sharp harmonies that ring over the music, so one can hear every word of the songs as they were intended to be listened to.

If you want to get out and rock on a Friday night, this band is the one to see and Sound Bites Grill is the place to be.

On Saturday, April 15, from 7 to 9 p.m., renowned flamenco guitarist Esteban performs.

Over the years, Esteban has mesmerized audiences with his virtuosic playing and soulful style. He has released numerous albums and performed at some of the most prestigious venues worldwide, including the Kennedy Center in Washington, D.C. and Carnegie Hall in New York City.

Joining Esteban on stage is his daughter Teresa Joy, who is an accomplished musician and a master of the violin.

Their music blends flamenco with elements of pop and rock, creating a unique sound that is uniquely theirs.

Together, this father and daughter team weave a musical tale that will entrance and capture you; take you on a musical journey through some of the beautiful music ever written.

Every Sunday Sound Bites Grill features its “Jazz & Juice event where patrons get to hear the best jazz Sedona has to offer, a great meal and a bottle of wine of their choice at half price with the purchase of two entrees, providing the wine is priced under $80.

This Sunday, Sound Bites Grill features saxophonist Chris Counelis, a true master at his craft. Versatile, engaging, talented and inclusive, this musician plays to the audience, especially for those who love jazz.

Come hear him play and enjoy quality wine chilled in cool jazz.

Sound Bites Grill is located at the Shops at Piñon Point adjacent to the Hyatt in Sedona. For more information please visit SoundBitesGrill.com or call 928 282 2713. Tickets can be purchased via their Website.