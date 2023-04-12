Wind & Strings free concert at Camp Verde Library April 20

Thursday, April 20, 5-6:30 p.m. Camp Verde Community Library's Fireside Room hosts an exciting performance from Wind & Strings, comprised of Woody Haiken on saxophone and electronic wind instrument and Shelley Haiken on guitar and vocals.

The duo has a unique style that is driven by Shelley and Woody’s profound emotional connection. Enjoy their rendition of tunes from the 60s, 70s, and 80s. You will hear many songs that one wouldn’t expect to hear on a saxophone!

Since moving to Arizona six-and-a-half years ago after retiring from their respective careers, Shelley and Woody have always been involved in creating opportunities for local musicians of all levels to play and share their music.

When they first arrived, they founded Southwest Acoustic Music in the Park (SWAMP), a jam group that continued for a couple years. They then participated in various open mics in the Verde Valley. Once COVID hit, they founded the Verde Valley Virtual Open Mic, which started in March of 2020, and had participants from not only the Verde Valley, but throughout the US and even from Europe and Canada. Once lockdown ended, the open mic continued live as the Verde Valley Open Mic. Many of the people who participated virtually regularly attend the live open mic.

Shelley has been playing the guitar all her life, but has truly blossomed as an artist since coming here. She is known for her clear vocals and crisp playing style.

Woody has been playing the saxophone for 25 years. While he loves playing jazz standards, he has found his playing passion as the Wind in Wind & Strings. Audiences love how he weaves rhythm and harmony around Shelley’s vocals with his fills.

Camp Verde Community Library is located just off Montezuma Castle Highway at 130 Black Bridge Road, Camp Verde. For more information about this or any other library program, visit the library’s website at CVLibrary.org or call 928-554-8391.