Women in Harmony event to benefit Verde Valley Sanctuary

Women in Harmony presents an evening of conscious music performed by five women singer/songwriters at Shine Sedona.

Women in Harmony will take you through a musical experience, as they creatively express in song, the awareness needed to live a healthy life filled with self-love – sharing the obstacles they faced along the way. These talented women have the courage to share the truth of their life challenges and lessons by expressing their authenticity as a creative expression, inspiring and empowering others to amplify their own voice.

The concert is meant to inspire all women to express their stories and to unleash their authentic selves; to break through societal belief systems about women, and to have the courage and strength to feel safe enough to share their truth. Women in Harmony featured artists include Sharon Silverstein, Liz Love, Zhavanya Leib, Sangita and Felicia Rose.

Women in Harmony is April 15, from 1 to 4 p.m., at Shine Sedona, 162 Coffee Pot Drive, Unit D, Sedona. Donation fee: $20. All proceeds for Women in Harmony will go to support the Verde Valley Sanctuary, a nonprofit organization of 30 years whose mission is to provide safety, services and comfort to survivors of domestic and sexual violence.



For more information about Women in Harmony, contact, Sharon Silverstein at 908-229-0489 or Sharon@LivingAtPeace.com.

For more information about the Verde Valley Sanctuary, contact Community Development Director Tracey McConnell at 928-282-2755 or Tracey@VerdeValleySanctuary.org.