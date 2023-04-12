Yavapai College Prescott Art Gallery presents the Spring Juried Student Exhibition

New work by Yavapai College Prescott Visual Arts Department Students

Join us and discover the imagination and skill of YC’s talented Art Students!

More than 70 works of art by Yavapai College Prescott’s Visual Arts students will go on display April 14 for the YC Art Gallery’s Spring Juried Student Exhibition.

The exciting and varied collection of painting, drawing, digital art, sculpture, woodwork, jewelry, lapidary, and ceramics was chosen from more than 130 submissions by YC art students.

This year’s exhibition was juried by Prescott-based artist and photographer Dale O’Dell. As a fine artist O’Dell has exhibited in over 100 group and solo exhibitions. As a commercial photographer, he’s produced photography and photo/digital illustration for an international clientele, including many of the Fortune 500 companies.

The exhibition will run from April 14 to June 2, 2023.

There will be an Opening Reception on Friday, April 14, from 5pm – 7pm

Various awards, including the $500 Cowen Prize, will be announced at 6pm.

All events are free and open to the public.

To Interview Dale O’Dell call 928/925-0374.

For more information contact Gallery Manager Tim Hull | Office: 928/776-2031; Cell: 520/444-2006; Email: timothy.hull@yc.edu

Yavapai College Prescott Art Gallery | 1100 E. Sheldon St., Prescott AZ, 86301 | www.ycvisualarts.com | 928/776-2031 | 10am – 3pm Tuesday – Saturday