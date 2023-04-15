Obituary: Dowling (Speed) Gray Campbell

Sedro Woolley, Wash. — On April 7, 2023, Dowling (Speed) Gray Campbell passed away in Bellingham, Washington in his home with family and friends. He has been a resident of Washington for the last seven years, coming from Camp Verde and Flagstaff, Arizona.





He had a career at Northern Arizona University for 30 years as a Professor of English, Shakespeare, Southwestern Literature, Technical Writing, sometimes on interactive TV. Dowling was awarded the Favorite Teacher Award by his students in 1996. He had a special fondness for students and wanted to make sure they learned to question and think!



Dowling was an undergraduate at Tusculum College in Greenville, Tennessee. He earned his Master’s Degree at the University of Tennessee in Knoxville, then spent two years in the Army, including in the reserves.

He taught for two years at the Columbia Military Academy which he had attended as a boy. He directed the high school bands and taught choral music. Later he finished his doctorate at the University of Missouri in Columbia, Missouri.

He was hired in 1972 by the Center of Integrated Studies at Northern Arizona University in Flagstaff, Arizona. He was also cofounder of the Chester Newton an Sunnyside Charter Montessori Schools in Camp Verde, Arizona.



Dowling wrote several books about our presidents. Shakespeare, and the Grand Canyon, as well as historic fiction. During his last year he wrote “The Five Most Recent Fake Presidents and Why They Like the Lie.” This, and some of his previous works, are in print and available online.





Outdoor activities were a special love of Speed’s. He was adept at water activities and organized canoeing and kayaking expeditions on rivers that included his beloved Colorado River in the Grand Canyon.





Dowling influenced many people who loved his intellect, his humor, his music, physical abilities, ingenuity, and all types of sporting activities.





His family will miss him greatly. He is survived by his wife Betty, daughters Cathy Beecham and husband Andy, Connie Campbell, Barbara Cosolito, and son Keven Chester and wife Mary. Grandchildren include Percy Beecham, Jenna Beecham, Alicia Griffiths and husband Jon, Carlos and Ami Chester, great grandchildren Calen and Alexa Griffiths. Many cousins, nephews and nieces and a sister-in-law shared his presence.





Future arrangements will be made for a military funeral at the National Military Cemetery in Cave Creek, Arizona with Full Military Honors. Notice will be given.



Information provided by the funeral home.