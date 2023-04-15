OFFERS
Obituary: Jack Blum

Jack Blum

Jack Blum

Originally Published: April 15, 2023 11:28 p.m.

Jack Blum, 74, passed from this earth on Saturday, April 1, 2023. He was surrounded by his family and loving wife, of 46 years, Susie. His devoted support dog, Dolly, was by his side.

Jack served in the U.S. Air Force. After the service, he worked for McDonnell Douglas in Long Beach, California. In 1979, he and his family moved to Camp Verde, Arizona. Along with his wife, Susie and co-owners Jack and Janie Young, they operated Roadrunner Rentals for many years.

Jack was a volunteer fireman before going into administration with Camp Verde Fire. He was with the department for over 30 years. He also was past President of Camp Verde Chamber of Commerce.

In his spare time, he loved woodworking and making rings.

He cherished his children, Troy (Yvette) Dix, Jennifer Nelson (Matt), Kevin (Denise) Dix, and Jeff (Sumer) Blum. Along with nine grandchildren and six great-grandchildren, soon to be seven. He will be missed.

Condolences may be left online at BuelerFuneralHome.com.

Information provided by the funeral home.

