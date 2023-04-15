OFFERS
Obituary: Joan Sylvia Smith

Joan Sylvia Smith

Joan Sylvia Smith

Originally Published: April 15, 2023 11:21 p.m.

Joan Sylvia Smith passed away on March 29, 2023 in Cottonwood, Arizona at the age of 87. She was born and raised in Michigan.

Joan moved to Scottsdale, Arizona in 1961 where she raised her family. Joan moved to the Verde Valley when she retired in 1993 to enjoy the cooler weather and live closer to her daughter, Kim. In her retirement Joan loved to play bingo, watch movies, read books and spend time with her grandchildren.

Joan is survived by four of her children, Kim Szechter of Cottonwood, Rita (Dave) Caldwell of Maricopa, Theresa (Terry) Warr of Mesa, and Steve Smith of Mesa; many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Joan is preceded in death by her son, Scott Smith and her great-grandson, Wayne Barrett Merritt.

Joan received tender loving care from the nurses and staff from Accord Hospice after a brief battle with colon cancer. The family would also like to thank Julie Keeney of Comprehensive Care Management Advisors LLC for guiding us through this difficult time.

Donations may be made in Joan’s memory to Accord Hospice. A Celebration of Life for Joan will be held April 30, 2023 in Maricopa City, Arizona.

Condolences may be shared at BuelerFuneralHome.com.

Information provided by the funeral home.

