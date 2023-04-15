Obituary: Thelma Ann Fisher

Thelma Ann Fisher, resident of Cottonwood, Arizona, and the Verde Valley for 51 years, passed away March 25, 2023, at the age of 85.





Thelma married Terry John Fisher Jr. on June 3, 1961. She finished her M. Ed at Northern Arizona University, taught for Flagstaff District in Sedona, and retired from that district after teaching there for 28 years.



After retirement, Thelma received her Nursing Degree at Yavapai College, worked at Verde Valley Medical Center for 11 years and retired to go on to teach Nursing and CNA classes at Yavapai College.



During her teaching career and into retirement, Thelma committed her time to community activities. Creating the original Verde Ambulance, at its inception, the Verde Valley REACT Search and Rescue, and serving as a Board Member for the Cottonwood Library, Verde Valley Manor, and Alpha Delta Kappa.

Thelma’s interests have always been travel, reading and volunteer work.



Thelma is survived by Terry, her husband of 61 years, brother Jack (Sandy) Kostolnik, son Mark (Lisa) Fisher, three grandsons, three great-grandsons and one great-granddaughter.



Private family services will be held at a later date.



