OFFERS
Local Smart Shopper 928 Media Lab
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop)
MEDIA
Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Parade Magazine State Archives
COMMUNITY
About Us Public Notices Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local State CV Bugle
OPINION
SPORTS
CELEBRATE
KUDOS
Art Nightlife See & Do Music Movies Books
FEATURES
VILLAGER
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
About Us Parade Magazine Local Smart Shopper 928 Media Lab General Submissions Place an Ad Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections State Archives Public Notices Worship Directory
New Cottonwood roundabout, paving moves ahead Still blasting on I-17: Overnight closures Monday-Thursday this week Sedona mayor drafting OHV ban for pavement As Camp Verde repairs flood damage, governor declares emergency Severe flood impact changes ECO Farm’s approach to Earth Day Beaver Creek School tries to jump-start funding for new grading-and-drainage project Mingus Union catches water Verde Lakes Drive to reopen after flood (VIDEO) Sedona firefighters rescue motorist from Oak Creek (VIDEO) Walk the talk on the Jail Trail

Subscribe Now
Mon, April 17
Weather
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us
Public Notices

Nurse practitioner joins NAH Sedona office

Allison Kirshner, FNP

Allison Kirshner, FNP

Originally Published: April 16, 2023 6:43 p.m.

To view this content you must be logged in as a subscriber.
Already have a digital account? Log in here
4 WEEKS
$3

UNLIMITED

DIGITAL ACCESS

4 WEEKS

1 YEAR
$39

UNLIMITED

DIGITAL ACCESS

FOR 12 MONTHS

DAY PASS
$0.99

UNLIMITED

DIGITAL ACCESS

FOR 24 HOURS

Plans include full website access, e-Edition and exclusive online extras.
Print and Digital combo plans also available.
ALREADY A PRINT SUBSCRIBER?
Verde News subscribe logo
-
Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe

* indicates required
Websites
News