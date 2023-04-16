OFFERS
Sun, April 16
Still blasting on I-17: Overnight closures Monday-Thursday this week

Construction site along Interstate 17 near the Table Mesa Road exit. (ADOT)

Construction site along Interstate 17 near the Table Mesa Road exit. (ADOT)

Originally Published: April 16, 2023 12:19 a.m.

Arizona Department of Transportation is again cautioning motorists to be aware of lane closures on Interstate 17 this week.

Plan for overnight full closures and lane restrictions on Interstate 17 during the upcoming week. The work is starting Monday, April 17, and ending the morning of Saturday, April 22, as the I-17 Improvement Project between Anthem Way and Sunset Point continues.

Motorists should allow extra travel time, drive with caution, and reduce their speed around construction personnel and equipment while the following closures and restrictions are in place:

Controlled Rock Blasting Schedule - Expect nightly delays of at least one hour and backups of about 2 miles.

• I-17 will be closed in both directions between Bumble Bee Road and Sunset Point (mileposts 248-253) from 10 to 11 p.m. the nights of Monday, April 17, Tuesday, April 18, Wednesday, April 19, and Thursday, April 20, for controlled rock blasting. The on-ramp to southbound I-17 from Sunset Point, and the on-ramp to northbound I-17 from Bumble Bee Road will be closed at the same time.

• Southbound I-17 will be narrowed to one lane (left lane closed) between Sunset Point and Bumble Bee Road (mileposts 253-248) nightly from 10 p.m. to 4 a.m. beginning the evening of Monday, April 17, to the morning of Friday, April 21, for controlled rock blasting operations.

Other Lane Restrictions

• Northbound I-17 will be narrowed to one lane (left lane closed) near New River Road (mileposts 232-234) nightly from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. beginning the evening of Monday, April 17, to the morning of Friday, April 21, for earthwork.

• Northbound I-17 will be narrowed to one lane (right lane closed) between Bumble Bee Road and Sunset Point (mileposts 248-253) nightly from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. beginning the evening of Monday, April 17, to the morning of Thursday, April 20, for the installation of advance warning signage.

• Southbound I-17 will be narrowed to one lane (alternating left- and right-lane closures) from 7 p.m. Thursday, April 20, to 6 a.m. Friday, April 21, and from 7 p.m. Friday, April 21, to 6 a.m. Saturday, April 22, for earthwork.

• Southbound I-17 will be narrowed to one lane (right lane closed) between Bumble Bee Road and Black Canyon City (mileposts 248-244) nightly from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. beginning the evening of Monday, April 17, to the morning of Saturday, April 22, for earthwork.

• Southbound I-17 will be narrowed to one lane (left lane closed) between Table Mesa and New River roads (mileposts 236-232) nightly from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. beginning the evening of Monday, April 17, to the morning of Saturday, April 22, for earthwork.

