Police search for armed suspect in Clarkdale (VIDEO)

Clarkdale police officers are assisting Yavapai-Apache Police Department in searching for an armed man who fled from police at approximately 11:40 a.m. today following a domestic violence incident on the Yavapai-Apache reservation near Clarkdale.

While the man is at large, police encourage Clarkdale residents to stay inside with their doors and windows locked. Clarkdale-Jerome School is on lockdown.

The suspect is a Black male, age 37, six feet tall and 160 pounds with brown eyes and black hair. He has several tattoos, including on his chin and neck, and was last seen wearing a turquoise or teal shirt. The man is armed with a pistol and is considered extremely dangerous. The man pointed his firearm at neighbors before fleeing on foot from the Clarkdale reservation.

Clarkdale police officers are assisting Yavapai-Apache Police Department with the search. Other agencies assisting are Cottonwood Police Department, Jerome Police Department, Verde Valley SWAT, Yavapai College Campus Safety, and Arizona Department of Public Safety.

Clarkdale Jerome School has moved to “Shelter in Place” status and will dismiss at the scheduled time today with some pickup restrictions.

Superintendent Danny Brown posted in a note to parents on Facebook: "There will be no upper parking lot pickup. If you normally pick up your child there, please go to the front entrance to pick up your child. All walkers home will be calling their parents for pick up."

Anyone who has seen the suspect is asked to stay indoors and call 911.