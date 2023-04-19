2 charged with drug trafficking near Cornville school

Two Cornville residents were arrested Friday, April 14, accused of possessing and selling fentanyl and other narcotics near a local charter school.

According to the Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office, detectives with Partners Against Narcotics Trafficking (PANT) received information that Elmer Lee Brewer, 54, was selling fentanyl and methamphetamine from his girlfriend’s trailer. YCSO said the trailer was 20 feet from Desert Star Community School, which is on Recycler Road.

PANT served a search warrant, which allegedly resulting in the discovery of 7 ounces of meth, 400 fentanyl pills “and a few grams of psilocybin mushrooms.”

Brewer was arrested along with Hannah Kate Eberle, 24, and booked at the Yavapai County jail on charges of narcotic drugs for sale, possession of dangerous drugs, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of drugs inn a drug-free school zone.