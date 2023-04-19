Anthony Mazzella, Peter Sterling and John Dumas team up to perform Earth Day Kokopelli Concert at Fisher Theatre April 22

Musicians Anthony Mazzella, Peter Sterling and John Dumas will be teaming up for a concert of beautiful music inspired by the legend of Kokopelli. The show is on Earth Day Saturday, April 22 at the Mary Fisher Theatre in Sedona.

The concert will consist of flute, guitar and harp and the music will be extraordinary! The legend of Kokopelli represents different things to different people and is a fun and interesting topic to research. In the context of this concert, Kokopelli represents the musical spirit of Sedona.

Guitar Wizard Anthony Mazzella began studying music on the violin at age five. He then proceeded to learn the rudiments of music on piano until falling in love with the guitar at age thirteen. Throughout his adolescence he studied with several private guitar teachers, but Anthony attributes the greater part of his education to ear training. His influences are many, but none more profound than the music and techniques of guitar masters such as Michael Hedges, Pat Metheny, Carlos Montoya, William Ackerman, Andres Segovia and countless others. In the nineties Anthony shared his musical insights by teaching as a private guitar instructor, and at the Long Island School for Music and Arts. Anthony was also one of the few chosen understudies of world-renowned guitar master Stanley Jordan.

Success came quickly for harpist Peter Sterling, when the music label World Disc released his first album Harp Magic which was nominated in 1994 for NAIRDs Best String Album Award. In 2004 Sterling’s album Harp Dreams sat at the top of New Age Radios Top 100 for 8 weeks and garnered an Album of the Year nomination. In 2005 peter signed on with renowned new age music label Real Music to release his Shadow, Mist and Light cd. Peter’s self-released 2008 effort The Sands of Time earned a nomination for a Hollywood Music Award for Best New Age Album.

John Dumas is an internationally renowned musician, shamanic astrologer, inspirational teacher, and pioneer in sound healing. He performs concerts and leads workshops and retreats internationally with his unique handcrafted flutes and didgeridoos. John has developed a unique sound therapy/healing ceremony that is titled "Shamanic Journey Into Dreamtime." This voyage into the dreamtime is an experiential interactive sound therapy that facilitates the healing of our mind, body & spirit. Healing through sound is the culmination of John's educational background in the fine arts, Psychology and study of indigenous cultures. With the intention of love and compassion, John opens the doorway into the dreamtime, an altered state of time and space, producing awakened dreaming.

Be sure to purchase your tickets for this amazing Earth Day lineup today.

The Kokopelli Concert with Anthony Mazzella, Peter Sterling and John Dumas will take place on Saturday, April 22 at 7 p.m. at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre. Tickets are $35 in advance; $40 at the door. For tickets and more information, please call 928-282-1177 or to order online, visit SedonaFilmFestival.org. You may also purchase tickets at the Sedona Film Festival office and Mary D. Fisher Theatre, located at 2030 W. Hwy. 89A, in West Sedona.