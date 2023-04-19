The Art of Macro Photography - Liquids! presentation in Sedona April 24

Join the Sedona Camera Club for a presentation by professional photographer Amy Horn. The meeting starts at 6:30 p.m. on Monday, April 24 at the Mary D. Fisher Theater, 2030 W. State Route 89A, Suite B-2, Sedona. Doors open at 6 p.m. The Club’s annual business meeting will precede Amy’s presentation.

Join Amy as she presents the ‘Art of Macro Photography – Liquids!’ She will explain her methods for capturing abstract images of liquids from water drops to paint, oil, and milk, and include behind-the-scenes images. In addition, she will include tips and tricks for creating your own setups at home and where to find the gear. Finally, she will share her newest cross-polarization and colored paper projects to inspire your creativity.

Amy lives in Flagstaff, Arizona, and has enthusiastically shared her knowledge in software and photography-related fields in secondary and post-secondary levels since 1995. With a Master’s Degree in Education, she enjoys demonstrating photographic techniques both in the classroom and out in the field.

In addition to teaching photography, her photo interests include macro, water, studio splash photography, ice, wildlife, sports, and travel. Let's face it - if it's not a wedding, she’s shot it. Amy says, “For me, the joy in photography comes from finding the extraordinary image of the ordinary subject.”



Her ongoing personal project is photographing water: from oceans to ice. During the summer of 2018, she spent 10 weeks in a teardrop trailer along the Pacific Coast in search of lakes, rivers, waterfalls, oceans, and mist while on a year-long sabbatical.

Amy loves teaching photography. An educator at Northern Arizona University, she also teaches workshops with Arizona Highways PhotoScapes. Her publications include Arizona Highways, Gold Prospectors Association, and her co-authored book, The Art of Macro Photography. When she is not teaching, she enjoys time with her family, running, and photographing the tiny landscapes around her.



To see more of Amy’s work, visit HornDesigns.com.

Presentations, hosted by the Sedona Camera Club, are free to members. There is a $5 fee for guests. The Club does not have any requirements for COVID precautions. Attendees are welcome to wear masks. Local photographers are encouraged to join to support bringing high-quality speakers to promote interest in photography and develop photographic skills. Membership costs $35 for the whole year. For more information on the Sedona Camera Club, go to SedonaCamera.Club.