Clarkdale to receive $1.5M to revitalize Selna-Mongini Park

CLARKDALE—The Town of Clarkdale announced Monday, April 17, it has been awarded two grants totaling $1.5 million to improve Selna Ballfield and Mongini Park.

The two parks are under one master plan, though they officially have two different addresses in lower Clarkdale. For nearly five years, the Town had a community outreach for ideas and feedback in the revitalization effort.

The mission statement: “To revitalize Selna-Mongini Park so that it is once again a hub of community activity.”

The project received $500,000 from Arizona State Parks Heritage Fund in 2022, which acted as matching funds for $1 million from the National Park Service’s Land and Water Conservation Fund, which was awarded this week.

“We couldn’t be happier that Clarkdale has received these competitive grant awards and can now move forward with the revitalization of Selna-Mongini Park,” said Parks & Recreation Manager Joni Westcott in Monday’s news release. “This kind of federal and state funding support is critical and will allow for a beautiful and vibrant hub of recreation activity in Lower Clarkdale.”

The Town reached out with open houses, public hearings and online polling to assess the community’s vision for the park.

”The current plan is based on the principles of fostering a healthy community and environment, youth engagement, community beautification and sustainability,” the Town announced. “Specific elements include restrooms, toddler and multi-age playgrounds including a separate zipline area, basketball court, pickleball courts, a pollinator garden, large gathering pavilion, and restful areas to enjoy and learn about the local environment. Walking paths and ADA amenities are also featured in the plan.”

The parks have existed for decades. The master plan has two phases and would eliminate the old ball fields, installing instead a history marker at home plate. That corner of the park would be a grassy area bordered by a picnic pavilion, a big-kids play area and a zipline.

The basketball court will be expanded, and two pickleball courts would be added as well as an interpretive fitness area and the horseshoe pits. Proposed for Phase 2 are a water-play area and an amphitheater.